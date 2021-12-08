Auburn accountant joins Sessler Companies

An Auburn man has joined Sessler Companies, a full-service specialty contractor and development firm based in Waterloo.

According to a news release, Justin Marullo has been hired as a staff accountant.

The company said Marullo is responsible for accounts payable, accounts receivable, monthly reconciliations, financial monitoring, and forecasting across multiple Sessler companies. He completed his bachelor’s degree in corporate finance from St. John Fisher College and is currently obtaining his MBA in general management.

The company said that is has experienced "continued growth and success in the demolition, environmental services, and property development sectors."

Sessler Companies is comprised of Sessler Wrecking, Sessler Environmental Services (SES), Sessler Development, Sessler Equipment, and Seneca Lake Resorts. Originally established in 1958, Sessler Companies is ranked in the 2021 Top 20 Firms for both “Demolition and Wrecking” and “Asbestos Abatement” by Engineering-News Record (ENR).

