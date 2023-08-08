An Auburn-based agency has been awarded nearly $3 million to establish Cayuga County's first community treatment and service center for children affected by trauma.

Cayuga Counseling Services will receive the $2.9 million grant over the next five years from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration, an agency within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The funding will support the creation of the community treatment and service center for children who have experienced trauma, such as abuse or the death of a family member.

According to Heather Petrus, executive director of Cayuga Counseling Services, the program will offer holistic treatment planning and evidence-based trauma services, including care management, therapy and youth peer services. The services will be available to any child in Cayuga County who has experienced trauma.

Petrus explained that early intervention is important to assist children affected by trauma. The program will focus on reducing symptoms and trauma scores, she continued.

The center will begin offering services in January 2024 and operate out of the agency's office at 17 Genesee St., Petrus told The Citizen. There will also be community-based and home services to reduce barriers that may prevent children from accessing treatment.

"Cayuga Counseling Services is honored to receive this funding award and the opportunity to bring these much-needed services to our community," Petrus said. "We were experiencing a behavioral health crisis prior to the onset of the pandemic which only exacerbated the problem. We believe that these specialized services and our innovative delivery model will help children and families in their healing process and mitigate the long-term effects of complex trauma."

Several local entities will be part of Cayuga Counseling Services' expanded multi-disciplinary team, including the Auburn Police Department, Cayuga County Sheriff's Office, East Hill Medical Center, Nick's Ride 4 Friends and four local school districts — Auburn, Cato-Meridian, Port Byron and Weedsport.