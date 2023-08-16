David Wilcox Features editor Follow David Wilcox Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The first Chipotle Mexican Grill in Cayuga County will open this week.

A representative of the fast casual Mexican food chain told The Citizen on Wednesday that the restaurant, located on Plaza Drive off Grant Avenue in Sennett, will open Thursday, Aug. 17.

The restaurant's hours will be 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day.

Located near Staples and Panera Bread, the restaurant is approximately 2,400 square feet and will feature a Chipotlane drive-thru pickup lane for digital orders, and a dining room.

Chipotle averages 25 jobs per restaurant, the representative said, and offers employees "competitive benefits" as well as debt-free college and mental health care programs.

Founded in 1993, the chain has more than 3,100 locations worldwide. The closest one to Cayuga County is on West Genesee Street in Fairmount.

In the local Mexican restaurant marketplace, Chipotle will join fellow chain Moe's Southwest Grill, also on Grant Avenue in Auburn Plaza, and the locally owned Mesa Grande Taqueria on Genesee Street.

A local sit-down Mexican restaurant, Costa Grande, opened this spring in Grant Avenue Plaza in Sennett.