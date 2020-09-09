 Skip to main content
Auburn attorney included in latest edition of Best Lawyers
LAW

Attorney John P. McLane of the law firm of Boyle & Anderson P.C. in Auburn has again been accepted for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America, 2021 Edition, in the practice area of Trusts and Estates, the firm announced.

Boyle & Anderson said that McLane has been recognized since 2013 and that attorneys are chosen for inclusion based on a rigorous peer review study with the purpose of recognizing extraordinary lawyers.

For nearly 40 years, Best Lawyers has been regarded by both the profession and the public as the most credible and definitive guide to legal excellence in the United States, Boyle & Anderson said in a news release. The most recent version is the publication’s 27th edition.

