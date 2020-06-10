Auburn attorney named to state leadership role

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Auburn resident Mike Oropallo of the Barclay Damon law firm has been named chair of the New York State Bar Association Intellectual Property Law Section.

According to a news release, Oropallo is the Branding, Trademarks & Copyrights Practice Area co-chair and co-leader of the Outdoor & Wildlife Team at Barclay Damon. He is a first-chair trial lawyer with 30 years of wide-ranging complex civil trial experience who regularly represents and counsels clients in complex patent, trademark, and intellectual property copyright disputes throughout the United States.

Barlcay Damon said Oropallo also handles enforcement and permitting issues regarding environmental and wildlife laws, including the Endangered Species Act and the Migratory Bird Treaty Act and also serves as an arbitrator, mediator, and NYSBA Dispute Resolution Section Executive Committee member.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 2