Auburn, Aurelius businesses open for Black Friday amid COVID-19

He said people are happy to get out and shop and the store feels good about sales, adding that it has a "great customer base."

"It's just great to be able to have this opportunity to be able to be open and provide people in the area with everything that they want and need through the holiday season," VanOstrand said. "Hopefully we keep right on going through the New Year and everybody stays safe and we go from there."

Elsewhere in the mall is Farm Depot, where co-owner Ron Woodburn was holding down the fort. The location was packed with Christmas lights, snowman items and other holiday goods. Woodburn said the jams and other items such as beeswax candles sell well.

Sales have been slower lately, which Woodburn partially attributes to the outbreak and the closure of JCPenney, as customers from the department store used to come into his store. He said people coming from Bass Pro will walk in.

Woodburn said sales were better Friday than other days this month and is "cautiously optimistic" about the store being in the black by the end of the year. He added Farm Depot has faithful customers.

"There's people who look for us every year for Christmas gifts," he said.