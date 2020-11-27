Auburn, Aurelius businesses open for Black Friday amid COVID-19

AURELIUS — Though Janice Izzo was at Bass Pro Shops in Aurelius on Black Friday, she normally tries to avoid the shopping holiday.
"Because people are crazy," she said with a laugh. "I'm not going to fight somebody to get the last of something that I can order online."
Izzo said she went to the store at Fingerlakes Mall to find some hunting and fishing items for herself because she looks to get into it, while her son Carter Naginey decided to come along. In order to avoid the hustle and bustle of Black Friday, the first day of the holiday shopping season, she opted to arrive later in the afternoon rather than the morning. She said she didn't know if the turnout was different than other years due to the pandemic. She believes the search for a sale or good deal often brings people out for Black Friday.
"It's an excuse to spend money," Carter, 14, said.
Black Friday is often the day when stores go "in the black" or become profitable for the year.
David VanOstrand, a group sales manager for Bass Pro, said sales were strong despite the pandemic.
"We're about as busy as we've ever been," he said.
The location follows health and safety regulations, VanOstrand added, adding that customers are wearing face masks. A hand sanitizer dispenser was placed prominently where customers come into the store along with a sign asking to them to use it. Half of the store's 12 registers were open to allow room for social distancing, which VanOstrand noted people have been patient.
He said people are happy to get out and shop and the store feels good about sales, adding that it has a "great customer base."
"It's just great to be able to have this opportunity to be able to be open and provide people in the area with everything that they want and need through the holiday season," VanOstrand said. "Hopefully we keep right on going through the New Year and everybody stays safe and we go from there."
Elsewhere in the mall is Farm Depot, where co-owner Ron Woodburn was holding down the fort. The location was packed with Christmas lights, snowman items and other holiday goods. Woodburn said the jams and other items such as beeswax candles sell well.
Sales have been slower lately, which Woodburn partially attributes to the outbreak and the closure of JCPenney, as customers from the department store used to come into his store. He said people coming from Bass Pro will walk in.
Woodburn said sales were better Friday than other days this month and is "cautiously optimistic" about the store being in the black by the end of the year. He added Farm Depot has faithful customers.
"There's people who look for us every year for Christmas gifts," he said.
Around 11 a.m., a strong cluster of cars could be seen at the Auburn Walmart. John Gingerich, carrying a bag of cat food in the parking lot, said he first stopped at the nearby Lowe's for some Black Friday shopping. He wanted to grab some outdoor items for Christmas gifts and found Lowe's to not be as packed as he expected.
"Had there been a lot more cars there, I probably would not have gone in," Gingerich said.
Downtown, in the Genesee Center, was MINDBODYMETA, which sells metaphysical items, skin care products and offers body treatments, nail treatments and other wellness services. Owner Mo Moshanty said the store had Black Friday deals, including $20 off skin care through the weekend, noting the day after Black Friday is Small Business Saturday.
The business was previously in a different location, but Moshanty said its current, larger spot opened earlier this year. Business has been good so far, she said, adding she feels confident about getting in the black by the end of the year. That said, she acknowledges that circumstances could change quickly due to the pandemic and the physical storefront could close depending on the number of COVID-19 cases. The business takes health and safety rules seriously, as people who are getting body treatments and other treatments need to have a temperature check. Moshanty said people have been good about donning face masks.
An important component of the venture is its website, mindbodymeta.com, she added, since online sales have been consistent and it allows people to get what they need without going out.
In the same location is Onboard, co-owned by Ashley Palamar, who is an esthetician along with Moshanty. Onboard sells merchandise in the location and Palamar said a website is being developed.
Moshanty, who's from Auburn and is raising her children here, urges people to patronize the smaller, local businesses in the city. With less industrial manufacturing in the area than the past, she said entrepreneurs play a vital role within the city.
"For the most part, we're an arts and history town, we're small (businesses) based," Moshanty said. "That's the backbone of our city, is small shops and businesses."
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.
