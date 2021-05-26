Auburn banker promoted to regional president of Five Star Bank

Five Star Bank has named Auburn banking professional Alison K. Miller as Commercial and Industrial Executive and Central NY Regional President.

In a news release, the bank said that Miller will lead the bank’s commercial and industrial lending platform and provide commercial business line leadership by actively supporting customer and prospect development across all business lines.

Five Star Bank said that Miller has more than 25 years of commercial banking experience in central New York. She joined Five Star Bank in 2018 as Commercial Market Executive and has effectively grown the bank’s commercial loan portfolio in the region.

Miller is based at Five Star Bank’s Auburn branch.

She also has a long history of community involvement and currently serves on several not-for-profit boards including: Elmcrest Children’s Center Advisory Board, Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund Board, Regional Loan Committee of New York Business Development Corporation and Onondaga Civic Development Corporation.

