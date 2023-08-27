It is with great appreciation that our 2023 Juneteenth celebration in the city of Auburn was a tremendous success. As I mention often on many platforms, the formation of partnerships and community collaborative efforts is the key to success!

As the Juneteenth celebration kicked off last year with a bang and was successful, we looked forward to amplifying the event this year with more heightened activities and community participation. We did exactly that!

I am proud and grateful for the partnerships that the Auburn Downtown Business Improvement District has formed to make this annual event a true success for our community.

The Booker T. Washington Community Center, under the direction of Denise Farrington, could not be a better community partner. The efforts of her incredible staff, including Brandon Wakeham and the volunteers, are immeasurable and second to none! Another leader who spearheaded the coordination of our parade and its participants and vendors for the day was Tia Gilliam. Tia is a true champion for not only Juneteenth but for our entire Auburn community. We appreciate you greatly and you are the best!

Thank you to RB Entertainment, who brought in Dr. Michael Eric Dyson for an enlightening talk at the Cayuga Museum Carriage House Theater, as to Auburn Public Theater, who partnered with the city to present an evening of laughter with Donnell Rawlings. Thank you for your dedication and generosity to our community.

The Seward House Museum, under the direction of Billye Chabot, engaged the community with Angela Davis, and we are appreciative of the illuminating conversation that was enjoyed by all!

As you can see, the day was packed with music, food, family fun, community engagement and true collaboration with these great folks and their organizations. We are a team and appreciate East Hill Medical Center, RB Entertainment, the city of Auburn, Taste NY/Cornell Cooperative Extension, the Booker T. Washington Community Center, the Cayuga Museum of History & Art, and our community of friends for your support.

Your unending and unwavering support is always noticed, and we could not thank you more! We are truly a community of success, and Juneteenth is a perfect example of just that!

Until next month, stay safe and as I say, remember to shop, dine and entertain locally, as it ensures success for all!