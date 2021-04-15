Auburn BID: Welcoming a new restaurant and revitalization projects

Happy spring from the Auburn Downtown Business Improvement District! As we are not completely out of the COVID-19 woods yet, the light at the end of the tunnel can be seen. As we enter the spring and summer months, let's enjoy the beautiful weather and begin getting out safely and supporting our local businesses while at the same time being mindful of the current guidelines.

Nice weather is certainly a sign that summer is around the corner; however, BID and the city of Auburn’s Flower Power program is a welcome sign as well. This annual community flower planting event will once again take place this year at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 22. We will gather at the entrance of Exchange and Genesee streets (in between Mesa Grande Taqueria and Café 108).

We will be following the guidelines of social distancing, and everyone must wear a mask.

We are grateful once again to the city of Auburn, Z-Club students from Auburn High School, the Girl Scouts, the partnerships of Westminster Presbyterian Church and the Auburn Beautification Committee, and friends of downtown who will be helping us plant the district's parks, ground pots and hanging baskets.