Auburn BID: Welcoming a new restaurant and revitalization projects

Happy spring from the Auburn Downtown Business Improvement District! As we are not completely out of the COVID-19 woods yet, the light at the end of the tunnel can be seen. As we enter the spring and summer months, let's enjoy the beautiful weather and begin getting out safely and supporting our local businesses while at the same time being mindful of the current guidelines.
Nice weather is certainly a sign that summer is around the corner; however, BID and the city of Auburn’s Flower Power program is a welcome sign as well. This annual community flower planting event will once again take place this year at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 22. We will gather at the entrance of Exchange and Genesee streets (in between Mesa Grande Taqueria and Café 108).
We will be following the guidelines of social distancing, and everyone must wear a mask.
We are grateful once again to the city of Auburn, Z-Club students from Auburn High School, the Girl Scouts, the partnerships of Westminster Presbyterian Church and the Auburn Beautification Committee, and friends of downtown who will be helping us plant the district's parks, ground pots and hanging baskets.
We welcome you to participate and look forward to seeing you all; it is a great day of adding beautiful and colorful flowers to our downtown for all to enjoy! If you would like to join us, please email stephanie@auburndowntown.org or call (315) 252-7874.
I would like to thank the community for its ongoing support of our downtown businesses, and encourage you to visit often. The outdoor café spaces of our food and beverage businesses are a great place to enjoy delicious food and the weather and show your support! Thank you to the city of Auburn for always supporting our downtown businesses and making sure that every opportunity is given for their success.
Robert Auchman thinks people in the Auburn area would appreciate a vegan dining option — even during COVID-19.
BID would like to welcome Twisted Vegan into our family as our newest restaurant in town.
Congratulations Robert Auchman, and thank you for choosing Auburn! Please stop in and welcome Rob at 24 State St. (Moondog's Lounge) and order your "vegan food with a comfort twist” from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays and 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturdays.
Over the next several months, the downtown district will be in an anticipated flurry of activity and growth as we see two downtown revitalization projects come to fruition.
The pocket park on State Street is slated for groundbreaking in the next several weeks, and 99 Genesee St. (Rudolph’s Ice Cream) will start construction the second week of April. These two projects will enhance an already thriving downtown with additional living space, an ice cream shop and community park enjoyment. Stay tuned and visit the BID’s Facebook page or sign up for BID’s email communications regarding information on these terrific projects.
Cayuga Community College’s Culinary Center, which will be in the Plaza of the Arts building, is near completion and we look forward to their grand opening soon as well!
Thank you to all who are investing in our city and downtown. We welcome you and look forward to your partnership, and we are eager to help your business be successful and thrive any way we can!
So, until next time, have a terrific, safe and productive month, and please remember to shop and buy local, as your support ensures success for all!
Stephanie DeVito is the executive director of the Auburn Downtown Business Improvement District (BID). For more information, call (315) 252-7874, visit auburndowntown.org or visit the office, 128 Genesee St., Auburn.