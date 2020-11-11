 Skip to main content
Auburn BID will use community survey to update planning
DOWNTOWN

  Updated
Downtown

Genesee Street in downtown Auburn.

 Kelly Rocheleau

The Downtown Auburn Business Improvement District is seeking community input about downtown Auburn from community leaders, residents, patrons and the district's property and business owners. The internet survey runs through Nov. 20.

The BID is a membership organization focused on marketing, promotion, event planning and collaborative efforts to enhance the appearance, economic viability and quality of life of the community.

People who complete the survey will be entered to win a $50 downtown Auburn gift certificate. Feedback collected via the community survey will be used to update the BID's future work plan.

The survey can be found at surveymonkey.com/r/AuburnBID2020.

