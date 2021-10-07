Auburn City Council approves $8K land deal with food manufacturer

AUBURN — The Auburn City Council approved a contract to sell some city-owned property to a plant-based food business.
Council unanimously accepted a resolution authorizing an agreement to sell 1.5 acres of land on 296 State St. to Feast Kitchen for $8,000. FEAST, which intends to build a manufacturing facility for artisanal plant-based food purees, must also cover the costs to develop and improve the site, according to the resolution for the sale.
The resolution, available via Auburn's website, noted FEAST must pay for all title and closing costs. The property development is also required to comply with all site plan approvals from the city's planning board.
If the proposed development doesn't comply with site plan approvals or isn't finished within two years, the property's title will return to the city. Property owners on each side of that address have been informed of the transaction by city government. The resolution also says the city "understands that FEAST is currently working cooperatively with one of the neighbors so that the proposed development is considerate of any outstanding concerns."
According to Cayuga County property records, the current full market value for the property is $15,789. The spot was acquired by Auburn through tax foreclosure in 2000. A gas station used to be located on the lot, but it is currently is vacant.
FEAST cofounders Fran and Nick Daloia told The Citizen earlier this year they feel a manufacturing business has more chances for growth than retail or food service and could allow for more job opportunities for people. The couple also noted at the time that they would be sourcing from local farmers and their purees are healthy due to being plant-based and to being frozen instead of processed with acids, sugars or sodiums.
"People are more conscientious about what they're putting into their bodies, what they're feeding their kids, the businesses they patronize," Nick Daloia said at the time. "We're trying to tap into all of that."
