Auburn City Council approves $8K land deal with food manufacturer

AUBURN — The Auburn City Council approved a contract to sell some city-owned property to a plant-based food business.

Council unanimously accepted a resolution authorizing an agreement to sell 1.5 acres of land on 296 State St. to Feast Kitchen for $8,000. FEAST, which intends to build a manufacturing facility for artisanal plant-based food purees, must also cover the costs to develop and improve the site, according to the resolution for the sale.

The resolution, available via Auburn's website, noted FEAST must pay for all title and closing costs. The property development is also required to comply with all site plan approvals from the city's planning board.

If the proposed development doesn't comply with site plan approvals or isn't finished within two years, the property's title will return to the city. Property owners on each side of that address have been informed of the transaction by city government. The resolution also says the city "understands that FEAST is currently working cooperatively with one of the neighbors so that the proposed development is considerate of any outstanding concerns."