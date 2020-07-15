Auburn company making creative line of coronavirus shields

"That makes us different than most manufacturers. We have the printing technology to do that," Maciulewicz said. "We're designers, but we have a lot of technology here, so we can build anything."

Maciulewicz doesn't see the need for protective shields going away anytime soon. Even if the pandemic ends, shields could still offer protection during flu season, for instance, or just privacy.

Still, Mack Studios designed its shields so they don't damage surfaces upon removal, Maciulewicz said. They use weighted bases, and the dining and salon ones include wheels, removing the need to drill or fasten them into place. The personal workspace model, a three-sided desktop shield, also has hinges and handles for easy carrying.

Osteria Salina may be the most local of Mack's shield clients, but the restaurant is far from the only one. The company is also making shields for the transaction counters of a large phone company with more than 750 locations, Maciulewicz said, and designing a custom shield for the stationary bikes of fitness company SoulCycle. He's also in contact with colleges about shields Mack can design for them, and hopes to incorporate ultraviolet light that can kill the coronavirus into other designs. He said that technology (which uses far-UVC light) would be "a game changer."