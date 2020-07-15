Auburn company making creative line of coronavirus shields

If you dine at Osteria Salina in downtown Auburn, it won't be the only business keeping you safe during your time there.
Inside the State Street restaurant are some examples of a new line of protective shields being designed and manufactured by Mack Studios. The Auburn company is making shields that can partition conference tables, surround desks, separate dinner tables and more as social distancing continues during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The company's owner, Peter "Mack" Maciulewicz, said Tuesday that each shield addresses a different need in a creative way.
For instance, Mack's bar shields — which Osteria Salina has installed — pivot upon a base. So when two neighboring patrons don't know each other, the shield can be positioned between them. But when one is sitting next to a friend or significant other, the shield can be pivoted back toward the bar. The design is patent pending.
The restaurant is also using Mack's dining panels, which address another need: aesthetics. The panels can be clear or plastic, and can house custom graphics, like a tree canopy at Osteria Salina.
"That makes us different than most manufacturers. We have the printing technology to do that," Maciulewicz said. "We're designers, but we have a lot of technology here, so we can build anything."
Maciulewicz doesn't see the need for protective shields going away anytime soon. Even if the pandemic ends, shields could still offer protection during flu season, for instance, or just privacy.
Still, Mack Studios designed its shields so they don't damage surfaces upon removal, Maciulewicz said. They use weighted bases, and the dining and salon ones include wheels, removing the need to drill or fasten them into place. The personal workspace model, a three-sided desktop shield, also has hinges and handles for easy carrying.
Osteria Salina may be the most local of Mack's shield clients, but the restaurant is far from the only one. The company is also making shields for the transaction counters of a large phone company with more than 750 locations, Maciulewicz said, and designing a custom shield for the stationary bikes of fitness company SoulCycle. He's also in contact with colleges about shields Mack can design for them, and hopes to incorporate ultraviolet light that can kill the coronavirus into other designs. He said that technology (which uses far-UVC light) would be "a game changer."
Mack Studios quickly began putting its resources to work against the pandemic by manufacturing face shields, some of which it delivered to the Auburn Fire Department. As it ramps up that new line of work, the company also continues providing the same design/build services it has for 55 years, starting in the garage of Maciulewicz's father, Casimir, and then moving to Washington Street.
Now located in Auburn's Technology Park, Mack employs about 65 people. In the interest of social distancing, the company is running two shifts of six to eight employees instead of 10 or more, Maciulewicz said. The company also uses masks, shields, temperature checks and other protective measures. Meanwhile, Zoom and Microsoft Teams have allowed Mack to be more effective remotely than Maciulewicz anticipated. And it has to be: Though social distancing means the company has few trade show displays to design, its new shields are making up the difference.
"We haven't really been hit hard by this," Maciulewicz said. "We've actually been pretty busy."
Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.
