Auburn financial advisers attend national conference

Daniel Cuddy and Rose McIntosh from Cuddy Financial Services joined 1,100 tax-focused financial professionals, educational partners and Avantax staff members at the Avantax Wealth Management National Conference in Atlanta where they shared ideas, best practices, and heard about new ways to serve clients who want tax-advantaged financial planning and wealth management.

“I want to thank everyone who took a few days away from their business, their family and their personal lives to spend time with us at our 2022 National Conference, and especially our independent Financial Professionals who carry the duty of serving clients,” said Todd Mackay, President of Wealth Management at Avantax. “Tax-focused Financial Professionals, Enrolled Agents, Tax Professionals and CPAs are the bedrock of the Avantax Community, and seeing the common vision, collaboration, and commitment our community shared during the National Conference illustrates the strength, value and uniqueness of the Avantax Community, which continues to get stronger over time."