Auburn financial advisers attend national conference

Two Auburn-based financial advisers recently attended a national wealth management conference.
Daniel Cuddy and Rose McIntosh from Cuddy Financial Services joined 1,100 tax-focused financial professionals, educational partners and Avantax staff members at the Avantax Wealth Management National Conference in Atlanta where they shared ideas, best practices, and heard about new ways to serve clients who want tax-advantaged financial planning and wealth management.
According to a news release, the 2022 National Conference theme – “Power of Community” – echoed throughout presentations that shared Avantax’s current market position while touching on planned investments, technology and process improvements designed to enhance independent Financial Professionals’ ability to serve clients.
Several general sessions featured nationally recognized speakers, and dozens of breakout sessions with educational partner subject-matter experts covered topics including client service, the economy, commercial real estate, inflation, retirement, the SECURE Act, cryptocurrency, Social Security, market volatility, and ways to help protect families from the perils of life.
“I want to thank everyone who took a few days away from their business, their family and their personal lives to spend time with us at our 2022 National Conference, and especially our independent Financial Professionals who carry the duty of serving clients,” said Todd Mackay, President of Wealth Management at Avantax. “Tax-focused Financial Professionals, Enrolled Agents, Tax Professionals and CPAs are the bedrock of the Avantax Community, and seeing the common vision, collaboration, and commitment our community shared during the National Conference illustrates the strength, value and uniqueness of the Avantax Community, which continues to get stronger over time."