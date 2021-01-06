Auburn financial advisor earns professional designation

Kim Emperato, a wealth advisor with LNB Financial Services located at Lyons National Bank, has earned the Wealth Management Certified Professional designation from The American College of Financial Services.

According to a news release, the WMCP program provides a comprehensive curriculum in goals-based investment management centered on client goals, and candidates for the WMCP designation must demonstrate a foundational knowledge of financial economics including portfolio and life-cycle theory.

The program includes five simulations to illustrate, teach and integrate complex wealth and investment management concepts in an innovative format that provides an opportunity for experiential learning, LNB Financial Services said. The curriculum and simulations build advisors’ wealth management competence and prepare them to address a wide range of client situations. The innovative instructional design efficiently guides students through the rigorous course material while providing an in-depth analysis of practical strategies for managing client wealth today.

Emperato has worked in the financial services industry for 20 years. In her current role, she serves individuals and businesses in Cayuga, Onondaga and Seneca counties.

