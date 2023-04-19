Auburn-based Midstate Mutual Insurance Company recently appointment Rebecca H. Currier and Richard H. Flanagan Jr. to the company’s board of directors.

In a news release, the company said that Currier, of Auburn, is an attorney with Baron & Budd, PC, where she advocates for victims of asbestos-related diseases. She is licensed to practice in New York and Texas. She previously worked as a solo practitioner serving the local community and also worked at Lockheed Martin with executive leadership in human resource strategic planning. She has degrees from Cornell University (BS) and Texas A&M School of Law (JD).

“I would like to thank the members on my appointment," Curriel said in a statement. "I am honored to serve such a distinguished and well-respected company and I value the opportunity to join alongside its talented directors.”

Flanagan, of Warners, has extensive law enforcement experience, the company said, having served for the last 25 years with the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office. He recently retired from the sheriff’s office with the rank of Detective Lieutenant assigned as the Executive Officer of Criminal Investigations Division.

“I thoroughly enjoyed serving my community the last 27 years as a police officer, and I am now excited to serve the policyholders of Midstate Mutual," Flanagan said. "I look forward to representing them the same way I represented the Sheriff’s Office – with honesty and integrity.”

“We are extremely pleased to have Rebecca Currier and Rich Flanagan Jr. join our board. They each possess unique skills and attributes that will contribute to the continued success of Midstate Mutual,” President and CEO Matthew A. Benedict said. “As a mutual insurance company, it is important to have directors who represent the interests of our policyholders and bring complementary experiences and backgrounds to our board. We are grateful for their willingness to serve.”