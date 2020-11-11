Auburn law firm makes 'best' list

The Auburn law firm Boyle & Anderson P.C. has been selected for inclusion in the U.S. News & World Report Best Law Firms 2021. It is the eighth straight year the firm has been recognized.

In a news release, Boyle & Anderson said that firms included in the list are recognized for professional excellence and consistently impressive ratings from clients and peers, and that achieving a tiered ranking signifies a unique combination of quality law practiced and breadth of legal experience.

The 2021 rankings are based on the highest lawyer and firm participation on record, incorporating 8.3 million evaluations of more than 110,000 individual leading lawyers from more than 22,000 firms. To be eligible for a ranking, a firm must have a lawyer listed in The Best Lawyers in America©, which recognizes the top 5 percent of practicing attorneys in the US.

The firm is located at 110 Genesee Street, Suite 300, Auburn, and more information may be found at boylefirm.com.

