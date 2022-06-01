Auburn man joins Lyons National Bank as assistant vice president

Todd L. Borsa recently joined Lyons National Bank at its Auburn offices as assistant vice president and commercial loan officer.

A native of Auburn, Borsa graduated from Buffalo State College with a bachelor’s degree in business administration and most recently served as vice president at LEB Properties Inc.

In a news release, LNB said that Borsa is active in the local community and has been a member of the Knights of Columbus for over 20 years.

The bank said that he brings many years of lending experience to LNB, and will be responsible for business development serving customers in the Cayuga and Onondaga county markets.

LNB is a $1.63 billion independent, community bank with 16 branch offices located throughout Wayne, Monroe, Onondaga, Ontario, Seneca, Yates and Cayuga counties.

