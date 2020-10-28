Auburn native promoted at central New York charity

The Central New York Community Foundation has promoted an Auburn native.

The Syracuse-based charity, which supports charitable endowments, has promoted Dashiell Elliott to the position of program officer., according to a news release. Elliott, who is from Auburn but has lived in Syracuse for eight years, had formerly served as program manager for foundation.

"Dashiell is tasked with managing and implementing the Community Foundation’s grantmaking and associated programs that are designed to foster a thriving Central New York community," the news release said.

Elliott leads the foundation's new Black Equity and Excellence Fund, which supports community-based endeavors for central New York's Black community by encouraging self-sufficiency while bettering the physical and economic conditions that impact daily life.

Elliott has a degree in nonprofit management and a background in nonprofit program creation.

"Dashiell enjoys ensuring that marginalized communities have access to resources, knowledge and funding in an equitable way and prides herself on working closely with residents and community members to feel supported throughout the grantmaking process," the news release said.

