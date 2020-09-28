Auburn restaurant partially reopens after employee's positive COVID-19 test

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A downtown Auburn restaurant has reopened after an employee there tested positive for COVID-19 last week, but its hours are limited because many other employees are now under quarantine.

Mesa Grande Taqueria on Genesee Street announced the positive test Saturday morning on its Facebook page. The restaurant learned of it the night prior, manager Christopher Adessa told The Citizen. The employee last worked at the restaurant from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, but didn't handle any food or come into contact with any customers.

The employee got tested for COVID-19 because they're a student, said Adessa, who declined to provide any further information so as not to reveal the employee's identity. The employee, who works at Mesa Grande as a dishwasher, was asymptomatic. Additionally, while they tested positive for the virus on Tuesday, they tested negative on Wednesday, Adessa said.