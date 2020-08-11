You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Auburn Taco Bell closed for renovations
top story
BUSINESS

Auburn Taco Bell closed for renovations

{{featured_button_text}}

The Auburn location of Taco Bell at 168 Grant Ave. is closed temporarily while the restaurant is remodeled.

A representative of the Auburn location of the Mexican fast food chain said Tuesday that the restaurant should be ready to reopen in "a few more days." A sign in front says a grand reopening will be held at the end of August. The representative described the remodeling as a "design change," but declined to answer any further questions.

Among the changes are a new exterior paint job, with purple and off-white replacing the previous southwestern color scheme.

The Auburn Taco Bell was previously remodeled in 2012. Along with a new, more modern design, the restaurant's dining room received a new layout. 

The property next to Taco Bell is under construction as well, as a Starbucks coffeehouse will open in the former Tim Hortons at 160 Grant Ave.

The restaurant, which opened in 1990, is the only Taco Bell location in Cayuga County.

1
1
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

I edit The Citizen's features section, Lake Life, and weekly entertainment guide, Go. I've also been writing for The Citizen and auburnpub.com since 2006, covering arts and culture, business, food and drink, and more.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Wells College holds virtual commencement

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News