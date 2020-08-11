Auburn Taco Bell closed for renovations

The Auburn location of Taco Bell at 168 Grant Ave. is closed temporarily while the restaurant is remodeled.
A representative of the Auburn location of the Mexican fast food chain said Tuesday that the restaurant should be ready to reopen in "a few more days." A sign in front says a grand reopening will be held at the end of August. The representative described the remodeling as a "design change," but declined to answer any further questions.
Among the changes are a new exterior paint job, with purple and off-white replacing the previous southwestern color scheme.
The Auburn Taco Bell was previously remodeled in 2012. Along with a new, more modern design, the restaurant's dining room received a new layout.
The property next to Taco Bell is under construction as well, as a Starbucks coffeehouse will open in the former Tim Hortons at 160 Grant Ave.
The restaurant, which opened in 1990, is the only Taco Bell location in Cayuga County.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.