Auburn Taco Bell closed for renovations

The Auburn location of Taco Bell at 168 Grant Ave. is closed temporarily while the restaurant is remodeled.

A representative of the Auburn location of the Mexican fast food chain said Tuesday that the restaurant should be ready to reopen in "a few more days." A sign in front says a grand reopening will be held at the end of August. The representative described the remodeling as a "design change," but declined to answer any further questions.

Among the changes are a new exterior paint job, with purple and off-white replacing the previous southwestern color scheme.

The Auburn Taco Bell was previously remodeled in 2012. Along with a new, more modern design, the restaurant's dining room received a new layout.

The property next to Taco Bell is under construction as well, as a Starbucks coffeehouse will open in the former Tim Hortons at 160 Grant Ave.

The restaurant, which opened in 1990, is the only Taco Bell location in Cayuga County.

