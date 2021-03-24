Auburn woman joins Syracuse-based law firm

Ally L. Colvin, of Auburn, has joined Syracuse law firm Hancock Estabrook as an associate.

The company said in a news release that Colvin will practice in the firm’s corporate and real estate practice areas. She represents a broad range of clients in corporate matters including drafting and negotiating corporate documents, investor agreements, operating/shareholder agreements, independent contractor agreements, and stock/asset purchase agreements.

She also has broad experience with the New York State Liquor Authority, representing restaurants in applying for and obtaining liquor licenses and with authority violations.

Prior to joining Hancock Estabrook, the company said, Colvin practiced in Auburn, where she assisted clients with corporate, real estate, state Liquor Authority and administrative matters. She began her career at Helbraun & Levey LLP in Manhattan, where she was an associate and then partner, working with hospitality clients on commercial leases, corporate documents, and licensures issues including obtaining and maintaining liquor licenses, sidewalk café permits and food permits and related administrative hearings.