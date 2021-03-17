 Skip to main content
Auburn woman promoted to banking officer at LNB
FINANCE

An Auburn woman was one of nine people recently promoted by The Lyons National Bank.

Kim M. Emperato, wealth manager at the Auburn office, was promoted to banking officer.

In a new release, LNB said it wanted to recognize employees who have excelled in their respective positions.

“I am pleased to acknowledge the following individuals for their outstanding performance,” LNB President & CEO Tom Kime said in a statement. “The consistent commitment exhibited by these team members, coupled with their additional responsibilities in 2020, made them exceptional candidates for promotion.”

Emperato joined LNB Financial Services in 2018 with a strong background in wealth management. Working from LNB’s Auburn office she serves individuals in and across the Cayuga and Seneca County area. Emperato won Rookie of the Year in 2019 and most recently earned the Wealth Management Charter Professional designation from the American College of Financial Planning.

