Auburn woman promoted to senior leadership position with credit union

Finger Lakes Federal Credit Union recently appointment Diane Adams, of Auburn, as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

In addition to leading accounting and finance operations, and managing the investment portfolio, Adams will also be a member of the credit union’s senior leadership team. Adams brings over three decades of experience in banking, treasury, and finance. Formerly, she was the Vice President/Finance Manager and Treasurer for Solvay Bank in Syracuse.

“I am pleased to announce the appointment of Diane Adams to this key executive position at Finger Lakes Federal Credit Union,” President/CEO Bob McFadden said in a news release. “She will bring her dedication, leadership skills, and strong technical experience to her new position as she plays a vital role in helping Finger Lakes FCU meet its strategic objectives.”

Adams is a graduate of Rochester Institute of Technology with a degree in Business Administration. She lives in Auburn with her husband, Peter. They have two children, Karl and Abigail. Diane volunteers and is active in the community. She also enjoys gardening, golfing, hiking, and spending time in the Adirondacks.

Finger Lakes Federal Credit Union is a $238 million, community-based credit union with five branches serving over 22,000 members across Ontario, Monroe, Seneca, and Yates Counties. For more information, visit flfcu.org or call (315) 781-1334.

