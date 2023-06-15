Ever since Guillermo Salina closed Bambino's on Genesee Street in 2016, he's offered most of the pizza, pasta and other Italian food he served there at Osteria Salina around the corner on State Street.
Still, Salina told The Citizen, people continued to tell him they missed Bambino's. So he, along with his daughter, brought it back.
The new Bambino's is now open down the block from the old one, in the former Wild's Eats & Sweets at the corner of Genesee and South streets. Salina's daughter, Prescillia, who recently finished culinary school in France, is running the restaurant with him. While its food is similar to that of Osteria, Salina said, what sets Bambino's apart is his daughter's European touch — and the atmosphere.
People are also reading…
"It's a very nice place for a casual bite," he said. "It's a little place you can just go and have a slice and an Italian soda, a place that makes you feel like you're in a nice pizza shop in New York or Europe."
An all-you-can-eat pizza special is available for $9 on Tuesdays, a Bambino's tradition that draws "lines out the door," Salina said. Traditional styles are joined by barbecue chicken, Hawaiian, breakfast and others. For the restaurant's chicken wings, he brought back the ancho chipotle sauce that won the title of "Best Chicken Wings in Auburn" at a 2014 contest judged by more than 100 Auburnians.
The menu is rounded out by salads, hot and cold subs, calzones and stromboli, and pasta dishes like ravioli, ziti and manicotti. Salina and his daughter make all the pasta themselves, he said.
Pizza is also the focus of a new food truck the Salinas are operating, Pizzeria Azzurri. The truck boasts a stone oven that cooks their handmade thin-crust pizzas in two minutes, similar to the wood-fired brick oven at Osteria Salina. He and his daughter are focusing on special events like festivals during the truck's first summer, but they hope to schedule regular public hours in Auburn soon.
While the Salinas feel confident about their food, they want their service at Osteria, Pizzeria Azzurri and now Bambino's to set them apart from all the other "great" pizza in Auburn, he said.
"I don't want you to feel like you're just going in a pizza shop," he said. "At this location you can come in, really enjoy the pizza and sit down in a really nice environment that we created."
Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.