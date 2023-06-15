David Wilcox I edit The Citizen's features section, Lake Life, and weekly entertainment guide, Go. I've also been writing for The Citizen and auburnpub.com since 2006, covering arts and culture, business, food and drink, and more. Follow David Wilcox Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Ever since Guillermo Salina closed Bambino's on Genesee Street in 2016, he's offered most of the pizza, pasta and other Italian food he served there at Osteria Salina around the corner on State Street.

Still, Salina told The Citizen, people continued to tell him they missed Bambino's. So he, along with his daughter, brought it back.

The new Bambino's is now open down the block from the old one, in the former Wild's Eats & Sweets at the corner of Genesee and South streets. Salina's daughter, Prescillia, who recently finished culinary school in France, is running the restaurant with him. While its food is similar to that of Osteria, Salina said, what sets Bambino's apart is his daughter's European touch — and the atmosphere.

"It's a very nice place for a casual bite," he said. "It's a little place you can just go and have a slice and an Italian soda, a place that makes you feel like you're in a nice pizza shop in New York or Europe."

An all-you-can-eat pizza special is available for $9 on Tuesdays, a Bambino's tradition that draws "lines out the door," Salina said. Traditional styles are joined by barbecue chicken, Hawaiian, breakfast and others. For the restaurant's chicken wings, he brought back the ancho chipotle sauce that won the title of "Best Chicken Wings in Auburn" at a 2014 contest judged by more than 100 Auburnians.

The menu is rounded out by salads, hot and cold subs, calzones and stromboli, and pasta dishes like ravioli, ziti and manicotti. Salina and his daughter make all the pasta themselves, he said.

Pizza is also the focus of a new food truck the Salinas are operating, Pizzeria Azzurri. The truck boasts a stone oven that cooks their handmade thin-crust pizzas in two minutes, similar to the wood-fired brick oven at Osteria Salina. He and his daughter are focusing on special events like festivals during the truck's first summer, but they hope to schedule regular public hours in Auburn soon.

While the Salinas feel confident about their food, they want their service at Osteria, Pizzeria Azzurri and now Bambino's to set them apart from all the other "great" pizza in Auburn, he said.

"I don't want you to feel like you're just going in a pizza shop," he said. "At this location you can come in, really enjoy the pizza and sit down in a really nice environment that we created."

If you go WHAT: Bambino's Pizza WHEN: Open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays WHERE: Genesee Center, Suite 108, 100 Genesee St., Auburn INFO: Call (315) 255-3385 or visit facebook.com/bambinospizzaflx

