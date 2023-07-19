A discount airline is adding another nonstop route from Syracuse Hancock International Airport.

Breeze Airways will provide seasonal service to Fort Myers, Florida beginning Nov. 17. The flights will operate on Mondays and Fridays in the winter and spring, according to a news release.

With the introduction of the new route, Breeze Airways has a promotion for $59 one-way fares if tickets are purchased by Monday, July 24. The promotion is valid for flights from Nov. 17 through Jan. 9, 2024. However, it will not be available for flights during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday seasons, from Nov. 18 through Nov. 27 and Dec. 21 through Jan. 8, 2024.

"With fall and winter quickly approaching, we know our guests in central New York will be looking to travel to the great beaches and warmer weather Fort Myers has to offer," Breeze Airways founder and CEO David Neeleman said. "This will be our second nonstop route from Syracuse to Florida and we hope that it will allow our guests to more easily and affordably travel to and from the gorgeous Sunshine State."

It is Breeze's fifth nonstop route from Syracuse. The airline has flights to Charleston, South Carolina, Las Vegas, Norfolk, Virginia, and Tampa.

Jason Terreri, executive director of the Syracuse Regional Airport Authority, welcomed the new route from Syracuse.

"We're thrilled our partner Breeze will further expand their footprint here in Syracuse with the addition of this seasonal service to Fort Myers," Terreri said. "This route restores convenient nonstop connectivity for our Syracuse travelers to this highly sought after southwest Florida destination."