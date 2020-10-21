Casa Latina's: Inside downtown Auburn's new Hispanic market

AUBURN — Spicy peanuts, aloe vera juice, Salsaghetti candy — a new downtown market offers many sought-after items to the area's growing Hispanic population.
Casa Latina's opened Oct. 12 at 55 Market St., between the Knights of Columbus and Moro's Table. It's owned and operated by the Quezada family: parents Robert and Elizabeth, and children Kaylee, 20, twins Karen and Kim, both 19, and Klender, 18. Speaking to The Citizen Tuesday at their market, the family said they opened it to meet a need they saw in their community.
"We want these products, but we don't see them around in the grocery stores here," Kaylee said, translating for her father.
Robert and Elizabeth came to New York from Ecuador — he from Guayaquil, she from Milagro. They lived in Queens followed by Long Island, where their children were born. Then, looking for somewhere quieter and less expensive to live, they moved to Auburn. For the last year, the family has worshiped at the new Movimiento Misionero Mundial church located across the hall from their market.
The family opens the market after worship for the mostly Hispanic congregation to shop. Whether they want to stock up on snacks, quench their thirst or fill their condiment shelf, Casa Latina's has the items they might have been used to finding in bigger cities or their home countries. The Quezadas planned to offer those items sooner, but the market's opening was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The family plans to add to its inventory, which is both U.S.-made and imported from Hispanic countries. Along with more food, they want to add more clothing and personal care items. Additionally, Casa Latina's will soon offer money transfer services via Western Union, and accept SNAP and WIC. The Quezadas are setting up the benefit systems with help from the Cayuga Economic Development Agency, which also helped the family set up the business. In a September column in The Citizen, the agency identified Hispanic entrepreneurs as the fastest-growing segment of them in the country.
Likewise, Cayuga County's own Hispanic population is growing. According to U.S. Census estimates, it rose from 1,952 in 2013 to 2,225 in 2018 (14%) even as the county's overall population declined.
But Casa Latina's isn't just for Hispanic customers seeking familiar items. The Quezadas encourage anyone to stop in, whether it's for chimichurri to spread on a burger or something more adventurous. The parents and their four children are happy to answer questions, as they run the market themselves. And they, too, are also getting a taste of something for the first time: being in business together.
"Our parents like us helping them out," Kaylee said.
"And we get to spend more time together as a family," Karen added.
Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.
