Casino workers to Cuomo: Let us start working again

ALBANY — Casinos and gambling might not seem like an essential service, but the income it generates for the families of the industry's employees is crucial.
Greg Mallette, a cage operations manager and hotel assistant manager at Vernon Downs Casino Hotel, said Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo needs to remember that casino workers are real people.
"Don't tell our children that we are not essential, and don't try to make us feel like we don't matter," he told the crowd of casino employees gathered outside the Capitol on Thursday afternoon. "It's time to provide casinos guidance on reopening."
Nearly 100 people attended the event calling for the release of guidelines for reopening casinos, expressing their eagerness to get back to work and confidence that the facilities can operate safely.
State casinos have been shuttered since March to avoid spreading the coronavirus in congregate settings, even as other industries that draw crowds have opened, albeit with occupancy limits. Still, many tribal casinos on sovereign land and outside the reach of the state health department have already reopened with restrictions.
Freeman Klopott, a spokesman for the state budget office, on Thursday cited continued concern of viral spread at casinos, pointing to casinos in other states like California and Arizona that reopened and had to close again because of spikes in COVID-19 cases.
"Casinos remain closed along with similar activities across the state as they invite congregation among customers in proximity to each other while eating and drinking, activities that don't allow for consistent mask-wearing," he said in an emailed statement. "In New York, we will continue to track the data, the science and activity at casinos around the country, and will make a decision on re-opening them here when health experts determine it is safe to do so."
Schenectady resident LaChelle Rick, a table game supervisor at Rivers Casino in Schenectady, said she feels 100 percent safe that her employer and the Schenectady casino can reopen without exacerbating cases of coronavirus. Rick, who has worked at Rivers Casino for two years and over 25 years in the industry, dismissed claims that casinos in other states have seen spikes in COVID-19.
"They're open, they're staying open," Rick said. "They're following the CDC guidelines that have been set forth, and they're surviving, they're managing just fine. We have families that we have to support. We're losing people to other states that are open because (Cuomo's) not opening us."
New York collects over $3 billion each year in gaming revenue — from fantasy sports to those playing slots at the local casino — but mass shuttering of the businesses has caused that revenue to drop by about $600 million so far this year, Klopott said. That figure is factored into the $14.5 billion deficit budget officials say New York faces this year due to the pandemic and other factors. But while the gaming industry experienced a loss in revenue, the funds distributed to schools will remain intact, Klopott said, with the state's general fund making up the difference.
The state gaming industry also employs about 10,000 people with many sites located in rural or economically distressed communities where job opportunities are less abundant, said Robin Tore, a hotel front desk manager at Tioga Downs Casino Resort in the Southern Tier.
Valerie McIntyre, a table game supervisor at del Lago Resort & Casino, said people are leaving the state because they "just cannot make it here anymore."
"People are struggling, they want to leave New York because of it and that's sad," she said. "We need to keep New York going. Gov. Cuomo says New York strong, let's make it even stronger."
