Casino workers to Cuomo: Let us start working again

"Casinos remain closed along with similar activities across the state as they invite congregation among customers in proximity to each other while eating and drinking, activities that don't allow for consistent mask-wearing," he said in an emailed statement. "In New York, we will continue to track the data, the science and activity at casinos around the country, and will make a decision on re-opening them here when health experts determine it is safe to do so."

Schenectady resident LaChelle Rick, a table game supervisor at Rivers Casino in Schenectady, said she feels 100 percent safe that her employer and the Schenectady casino can reopen without exacerbating cases of coronavirus. Rick, who has worked at Rivers Casino for two years and over 25 years in the industry, dismissed claims that casinos in other states have seen spikes in COVID-19.

"They're open, they're staying open," Rick said. "They're following the CDC guidelines that have been set forth, and they're surviving, they're managing just fine. We have families that we have to support. We're losing people to other states that are open because (Cuomo's) not opening us."