Cayuga Community College plans Feb. 1 opening for culinary center

Durant acknowledged that "a mid-year start to a program is never ideal," and the college knows the delay may impact the center's number of initial students. He said the college is working to re-engage those who were originally interested in taking culinary classes for the fall 2020 semester.

"Getting it underway, leveraging the beautiful facility all spring for recruitment purposes, gaining the momentum throughout the early parts of '21, we're really looking forward to be able to bring in a full cohort in the fall of '21," he said. "We know that there's a real need in the area for high-quality chefs. We know that hospitality and tourism is a major part of our economic driver in this region, and so we're looking forward, both (in the) credited and non-credited side, to leveraging a facility like this, be able to support regional industry and help train future employees to support those industries."