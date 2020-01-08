Consumers spent at a healthy clip in Cayuga County during 2019, particularly within the city of Auburn, sales tax collection figures show.
The Cayuga County Treasurers Office reported sales tax revenue distributions reached $47.27 million last year, an increase of 2.2% compared with 2018.
In Auburn, sales tax revenue climbed 6.5% to $9.84 million in 2019. Unlike towns and villages in Cayuga County, which each get a share of countywide sales tax collections, Auburn's sales tax revenues are derived exclusively from transactions that take place within city limits.
Cayuga County government keeps a share of the sales taxes collected both within and outside the city. New York state also takes a portion of all sales.
Cayuga County's share of sales tax distributions in 2019 increased 2.2% to $23.64 million. Meanwhile, the towns and villages in Cayuga County saw decreases of 0.6% and 1.4%, respectively, in sales tax distributions, but those figures were skewed by an accounting change the state made, Cayuga County Treasurer Jim Orman said.
The current state budget added a new internet sales tax this fiscal year with the idea that this new revenue stream would make up for a cut in traditional state aid payments to smaller and villages and towns. To do this, the state is withholding a portion of the overall sales tax revenue from counties and sending that money directly to affected towns and villages.
On the whole, Orman said, the county's sales tax data for 2019 reflect strong consumer sentiment.
"Spending was still good," he said. "Consumer confidence has gone up."
Indeed, a New York state consumer confidence survey conducted by the Siena College Research Institute found that New Yorkers' consumer sentiment in 2019 remained high.
Siena's consumer sentiment index score of 93 at the end of 2019 was 17 points above the point of where optimism and pessimism are equal, and it was 27 points above the level at the start of the decade.
"Consumer sentiment, both nationally and in New York State, are at or within a couple of points of the highest readings we’ve seen in the last 10 years," said Don Levy, the Siena institute's director, in a press release announcing the latest findings this week. "The decade dawned with consumers pessimistic and reluctant to spend. By the end of 2014, New Yorkers had crossed the breakeven point and displayed growing optimism and now for the last three years, consumers have been strongly optimistic."