Cayuga County Chamber of Commerce to honor women in business

The Cayuga County Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for the 2022 Phyllis Goldman Encouragement for Women Award.

The annual award recognizes a woman who owns, or is a majority owner of, a business in Cayuga County and has demonstrated a noteworthy entrepreneurial pursuit. The award is open to owners in for‐profit businesses that opened within the last seven years who inspire and mentor other women to do the same.

The chamber said that the award is given in honor and memory of Phyllis Goldman, a local business woman who "inspired women to stretch themselves beyond society’s norms and expectations by following their dreams and hearts as they pursue a career and redirected their life paths."

The award was initiated by Treble Associates in 1997 and incorporated by the Cayuga County Chamber in 2001.

Award nomination forms are available at cayugacountychamber.com/awards and the deadline to nominate is March 25.

The award winners from the past five years:

• 2021 – Melody Johnson, CEO/Founder of Beverly L. Smith Empowerment Initiative, Inc., and Founder and Owner of Divine Coverings, LLC

• 2020 – Cathy Tripiciano, Founder & Owner of Maple Seed Creative & adjunct professor at Cayuga Community College's School of Media & the Arts

• 2019 – Kelly Springer, Founder & Owner of Kelly’s Choice Nutritional Company

• 2018 – Cynthia Bouley, Owner of Aversa Agency

• 2017 – Sue Riordan, Founder & Owner of Riordan Realty

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0