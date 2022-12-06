Cayuga County company, one of CNY's priority projects, gets NY economic funding

A company based in the town of Venice has been awarded state funding and tax credits as one of Central New York Regional Economic Development Council's priority projects this year.

New Age Renewable Energy will receive a $300,000 grant and $140,000 in Excelsior tax credits linked to job creation goals. It was not disclosed how many jobs will be created once the project is completed.

According to the project's description, the state funding will support the purchase and installation of equipment to upcycle waste products from New Age's manufacturing processes.

New Age did not respond to messages seeking comment.

The company has found new uses for dairy byproducts. Early in the COVID-19 pandemic, New Age used milk or whey permeate to make hand sanitizer.

New Age has worked with some big-name local and national brands, including Cayuga Milk Ingredients, Chobani and KraftHeinz.

The funding awarded to New Age was available through the 12th round of the state's regional economic development council awards. The first wave of funding — more than $68 million for 74 projects — was announced in November.

Among the central New York projects that received funding is Advanced Motors & Drives' expansion in East Syracuse. The company will receive a $1.3 million grant and $325,000 in tax credits to add two new manufacturing lines and expand its facilities. According to Gov. Kathy Hochul's office, the project will help the company become a leader in large-traction electric vehicle manufacturing and windmill energy technology.

Under Hochul, the way the regional economic council funding is announced has changed. Her predecessor, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, preferred to hold events in Albany to reveal how much each region won in the annual competition. The list of projects would be released after the event.

Hochul has opted for a simpler approach. Her office announces the funding on a rolling basis.