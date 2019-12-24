The Cayuga Economic Development Agency will holds its Economic Forecast Luncheon next month in Auburn.
The annual event in 2020 will feature Jaison Abel, an assistant vice president and head of the regional analysis function in the research and statistics group at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. Abel will discuss the national and regional economies, and a question-and-answer session with the audience is planned.
The luncheon is scheduled to run from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at the Holiday Inn, 75 North St., Auburn.
In addition to Abel's presentation, the event will include a presentation from CEDA Executive Director Tracy Verrier, and attendees will receive a copy of the agency's 2019 annual report.
To learn more about the event and register, visit cayugaeda.org.