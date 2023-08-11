For the second time in 14 months, the Cayuga Economic Development Agency is searching for a new leader.

Michael Miller, who was named CEDA's executive director in July 2022, is no longer with the agency. As of Friday, his name and bio were removed from CEDA's website.

Kevin Miles, chairman of CEDA's board of directors, confirmed Miller's departure and said his last day was Wednesday. He told The Citizen that it was an "amicable" split, but did not provide more details.

Miller told The Citizen that he was shocked by his dismissal and is "very disappointed in the board's decision." Regarding Miles' characterization of his departure, he said "the split was not amicable."

The vacancy will be discussed at CEDA's board meeting next week, according to Miles.

Miller was hired as part of a shift in the leadership structure of CEDA and the Cayuga County Chamber of Commerce. For nearly 10 years, the two organizations were led by one executive director, with Andrew Fish and, later, Tracy Verrier holding that title.

After Verrier left for a new job in 2021, the organizations changed the top leader's title to CEO and hired Bradly Broadwell in April 2022. Broadwell was removed from his position after two months on the job.

As CEDA's executive director, Miller was involved in Cayuga County's plans to capitalize on Micron's $100 billion investment in central New York. He also played a role in a major development for the city of Auburn — the marketing of the former Bombardier plant that has been vacant since 2006.

On Wednesday, Miller's final day with CEDA, he appeared at the Cayuga County Legislature's Planning and Economic Development Committee meeting. He provided updates on CEDA's work and took questions from legislators. But he did not give any indication that he would no longer serve as the agency's leader.

In his message to The Citizen Friday, Miller said he was not aware he would be removed from his post.