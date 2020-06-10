Cayuga County farmer joins state dairy advisory board

A Cayuga County farmer has been appointed to a state dairy advisory board.
Julie Patterson, of Patterson Farms in Aurelius, will serve a three-year term as an at-large member of the 2020 New York State Dairy Promotion Order Advisory Board.
According to a news release, the advisory board, which administers the Dairy Promotion Order and evaluates dairy marketing promotion programs, consists of 10 New York milk producers appointed by the state agriculture commissioner. Each member serves a three-year term starting May 1, 2020.
“The work of the Dairy Promotion Order Advisory Board is critical to the continued research and promotion of the State’s dairy industry, and to the education of consumers about the importance of dairy to our economy, communities and to our health," state Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball said in a statement. "I congratulate those who have been appointed to the 2020 Advisory Board and welcome our new members who are serving for the first time. Their work will help guide the future of the industry in New York State.”
The Department of Agriculture said that the Dairy Promotion Order Advisory Board advises the commissioner on the annual distribution of approximately $15 million in funds collected from milk producers under the producer-approved New York Dairy Promotion Order. Nominations to the board are submitted and endorsed by milk producers.
The board meets regularly to recommend allocations to new programs and to review progress of programs currently funded under the Order, which include dairy promotion programs, nutrition, education and outreach programs, as well as a variety of innovative dairy product research projects. The first New York State Dairy Promotion Order Advisory Board was appointed in May 1972 at the request of dairy producers.
