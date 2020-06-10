Cayuga County farmer joins state dairy advisory board

“The work of the Dairy Promotion Order Advisory Board is critical to the continued research and promotion of the State’s dairy industry, and to the education of consumers about the importance of dairy to our economy, communities and to our health," state Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball said in a statement. "I congratulate those who have been appointed to the 2020 Advisory Board and welcome our new members who are serving for the first time. Their work will help guide the future of the industry in New York State.”