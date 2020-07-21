Cayuga County jobless rate below state, national levels

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With the continued economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, Cayuga County's monthly unemployment reached an all-time high for the month of June this year, but it was also lower that most areas of the state and nation.

The state Department of Labor on Tuesday released labor market data showing Cayuga County's June 2020 jobless rate reached 10.6%, well above the 3.9% mark for the same month of 2019. It's also the highest county mark for any June dating back to 1990, the oldest year for which the labor department has figures for the county.

The county rate was unchanged from the revised May figure, and down from April, when it peaked at 15.3% amid the most restrictive economic shutdowns during the pandemic.

The Cayuga County rate was below the statewide rate of 15.6%, and also lower than the national rate of 11.2%. Those figures were not adjusted for seasonal fluctuations.

The number of employed Cayuga County residents in June dropped by 2,500 to 32,200. Unemployed residents reached 3,800, an increase of 2,400.

Out of 62 counties in New York state, Cayuga had the 24th lowest unemployment rate. Hamilton County's 7.7% was the lowest, while Bronx County had the highest mark at 24.7%.