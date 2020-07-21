Cayuga County jobless rate below state, national levels

With the continued economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, Cayuga County's monthly unemployment reached an all-time high for the month of June this year, but it was also lower that most areas of the state and nation.
The state Department of Labor on Tuesday released labor market data showing Cayuga County's June 2020 jobless rate reached 10.6%, well above the 3.9% mark for the same month of 2019. It's also the highest county mark for any June dating back to 1990, the oldest year for which the labor department has figures for the county.
The county rate was unchanged from the revised May figure, and down from April, when it peaked at 15.3% amid the most restrictive economic shutdowns during the pandemic.
The Cayuga County rate was below the statewide rate of 15.6%, and also lower than the national rate of 11.2%. Those figures were not adjusted for seasonal fluctuations.
The number of employed Cayuga County residents in June dropped by 2,500 to 32,200. Unemployed residents reached 3,800, an increase of 2,400.
Out of 62 counties in New York state, Cayuga had the 24th lowest unemployment rate. Hamilton County's 7.7% was the lowest, while Bronx County had the highest mark at 24.7%.
In a separate report issued last week, the labor department said employers in Cayuga County filled 23,200 non-farm jobs in June, a drop of 2,900. Private sector jobs fell by 2,600 to 17,400.
One of the largest industry sectors impacted in Cayuga County is leisure and hospitality, where jobs fell by 1,000 to 1,600.
