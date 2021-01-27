Cayuga County jobless rate climbs in December

Cayuga County's unemployment rate shot higher in December, though it remained below state and national levels, as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to stifle the economy.

Data released this week by the state Department of Labor put the Cayuga County jobless rate last month at 5.7%, up from 4.7% in the same month of 2019 and up from 4.8% in November.

The county's higher rate resulted from both an increase in the number of unemployed residents and a decrease in employed residents. The 2,000 unemployed residents is up 300 from a year ago, while the 32,900 employed figure is down by 1,200 people.

Cayuga County's active labor force, reflecting the number of residents who either have a job or are actively seeking one, stood at 34,900 in December, the lowest mark for the county dating back to 1990.

While the job market trends are not positive for the local economy, the Cayuga County job market is outperforming the state and the nation averages. The New York jobless rate in December was 8.1% and the national market was 6.5%. The figures were not adjusted for typical seasonal fluctuations.

Cayuga County's December rate ranked 22nd lowest out of 62 New York state counties. Tompkins County (4.3%) was lowest while Bronx County (15.1%) was highest.