For the fourth straight month, the unemployment rate in Cayuga County experienced an annual increase, though it remained low by historical standards.
The state Department of Labor recently reported November labor market data showing the Cayuga County jobless rate was 3.7%, up from 3.6% in November 2018.
The county rate was also higher than the national (3.3%) and state (3.5%) unemployment levels for the month. The figures were not adjusted for seasonal fluctuations.
Although local unemployment was higher than the previous year, the November 2019 rate was still lower than any previous year's rate for that month going back to 2000.
Driving the Cayuga County rate was a decrease of 700 employed residents, which stood at 34,100. The 1,300 unemployed residents was flat compared with the previous year.
Out of 62 counties in New York state, Cayuga County jobless rate in November ranked 29th lowest. Columbia County's rate (2.7%) was the lowest statewide while Hamilton County (6.7%) was highest.
In a separate report issued last month, the labor department reported that employers in Cayuga County filled 25,100 non-farm jobs in November. That's a decrease of 200 jobs from the same month in 2018. All of the job losses came from the private sector, for which 19,100 jobs were filled.