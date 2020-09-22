Cayuga County jobless rate improves in August, but still well above 2019 level

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Cayuga County unemployment rate decreased a substantial 2.7 percentage points from July to August, but it still reflected a record high for the month.

The 9.1% jobless rate in the county last month, reported Tuesday by the state Department of Labor, is the highest mark for August going back to 1990, the oldest year for which the state posts historical data. The previous high mark was 7.7% in August 2012.

Despite that reminder of the economic recession, the August rate did show improvement from July, when county unemployment reached 11.8%. The high mark during the COVID-19 pandemic has been 15.3% in April. The August 2019 county jobless rate was 4.2%.

Cayuga County's labor market performance is stronger than the statewide mark, but lags the national recovery. New York's August unemployment rate was 12.6% and the U.S. rate was 8.5%.

The labor department reported that 33,500 Cayuga County residents were employed last month, an annual drop of 1,500. The unemployed total climbed by 1,900 residents to 3,400.

Out of 62 counties in New York state, Cayuga's August unemployment rate was 32nd lowest. Hamilton County's 5.5% rate was lowest, while Bronx County, at 21.1%, had the highest.