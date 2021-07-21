Cayuga County jobless rate, labor force decrease

Cayuga County's June unemployment was considerably lower from a year ago, but a big driver of that decrease was a smaller participating labor force.

The state Department of Labor's monthly jobs report listed the county's jobless rate at 5.0%, down from 10.5% in the same month a year ago, when the local economy was just starting to reopen from COVID-19-related economic shutdowns.

The lower unemployment rate came from a decrease in the number of unemployed Cayuga County residents, which dropped by 2,000 to 1,700, and an increase in employed residents. Nine hundred more residents had a job in June, bringing the total to 33,200.

The overall size of Cayuga County's labor force, which combines unemployed residents and those actively seeking a job, dropped to 34,900. That's down from 36,100 in June 2020, and the lowest mark for any June for labor department records dating back to 1990.

The county's 5.0% jobless rate was lower than both the statewide (7.3%) and nationwide (6.1%) rates. Those figures were not adjusted for typical seasonal fluctuations.

Out of 62 counties in New York state, Cayuga's June rate was tied for 27th lowest. Hamilton and Yates counties, at 3.9%, had the state's lowest marks, while Bronx County's 13.7% was the highest.