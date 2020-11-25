Cayuga County jobless rate remains lower than state, nation

For the second straight month, Cayuga County's unemployment rate fell below New York state and national levels.
The county's October jobless rate was 5.5%, compared with the statewide mark of 9.2% and the national rate of 6.6%, according to the latest monthly jobs report issued by the state Department of Labor.
The local unemployment level remains far below its peak of the COVID-19 pandemic recession, which was 15.3% in April, but it did increase from the previous month. September's Cayuga County jobless rate was 5.3%. Cayuga County's October 2019 unemployment rate was 3.8%.
The labor department reported 32,700 Cayuga County residents had jobs last month, a drop of 1,700 from the same month a year ago. The number of unemployed residents, at 1,900, was an increase of 600.
Among New York state's 62 counties, Cayuga had the 23rd lowest jobless rate in October. Hamilton County's 4.4% mark was lowest while Bronx County's 17.5% was highest.
In a separate report issued last week, the labor department said employers in Cayuga County filled 24,100 nonfarm jobs in October, a drop of 1,400 positions from a year earlier. Private sector jobs accounted for all but 100 of those year-over-year job losses.
The local industry experiencing the biggest job losses in Cayuga County continues to be leisure and hospitality. The 1,700 jobs that local employers in that industry filled last month represented a 22.7% annual decrease.
