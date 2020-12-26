Cayuga County labor force shrinking as pandemic continues

Cayuga County's unemployment rate continued to stay below the state and national rates last month, but the number of local residents participating in the labor force has dropped to a level not seen in at least 20 years.
The latest monthly jobs report from the state Department of Labor put Cayuga County's November jobless rate at 4.8%, well below the 6.4% national mark and 8.1% New York state level. The figures were not seasonally adjusted.
Cayuga County's rate was down from 5.4% in October but above the 3.9% mark of November 2019. The 4.8% rate was the highest for a Cayuga County November since it was at the same level in 2015.
Among New York state's 62 counties, Cayuga County's November unemployment rate was tied for 17th lowest. Columbia and Tompkins counties had the lowest level at 4.0%, while Bronx County's 16.0% was highest.
Lower jobless rates, though, do not necessarily reflect labor market strength. In Cayuga County, the total number of residents in the county's labor force last month was the lowest November total in the labor department's records going back to 1990. The number of residents classified as unemployed — which means they are actively seeking work — measured 1,700 while the employed resident total was 33,100.
A similar decline was playing out nationwide in the early months of the pandemic, as a long-term trend of an increasing retirement populationwas combining with a spike in the number of working-age people who have dropped out of the labor force. The U.S. economy's labor participation rate fell to an all-time low of 60.2% in April, but had rebounded to 61.5% in November.
In a separate report issued earlier this month, the labor department said employers in Cayuga County filled 23,900 nonfarm jobs, a drop of 1,400 from a year ago. Almost all of the job losses, 1,300 of them, came from the private sector.