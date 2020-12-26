Cayuga County labor force shrinking as pandemic continues

Cayuga County's unemployment rate continued to stay below the state and national rates last month, but the number of local residents participating in the labor force has dropped to a level not seen in at least 20 years.

The latest monthly jobs report from the state Department of Labor put Cayuga County's November jobless rate at 4.8%, well below the 6.4% national mark and 8.1% New York state level. The figures were not seasonally adjusted.

Cayuga County's rate was down from 5.4% in October but above the 3.9% mark of November 2019. The 4.8% rate was the highest for a Cayuga County November since it was at the same level in 2015.

Among New York state's 62 counties, Cayuga County's November unemployment rate was tied for 17th lowest. Columbia and Tompkins counties had the lowest level at 4.0%, while Bronx County's 16.0% was highest.

Lower jobless rates, though, do not necessarily reflect labor market strength. In Cayuga County, the total number of residents in the county's labor force last month was the lowest November total in the labor department's records going back to 1990. The number of residents classified as unemployed — which means they are actively seeking work — measured 1,700 while the employed resident total was 33,100.