Cayuga County monthly jobless rate exceeds 15%

In 30 years of monthly data reported by the state Department of Labor, Cayuga County's highest jobless rate before last month was 10.4%. The coronavirus pandemic has obliterated that record.
The state released April figures Wednesday that put Cayuga County's unemployment rate at 15.3%, up from 3.9% in the same month a year ago and 5.1% in March, when data was collected mostly before the full impact of the economic shutdowns caused by the outbreak.
In records dating back to January 1990, Cayuga County has seen the monthly jobless rate reach double-digits four times, twice in 2010 and twice in 1992. The previous single-month record of 10.4% was reported in January and February 2010.
Data also shows Cayuga County has been hit harder than most of the rest of the state. The statewide jobless rate for April was 15.0%, with the national figure climbing to 14.4%. Those figures were not adjusted for seasonal fluctuations.
The number of Cayuga County residents classified as unemployed in April reached a record 5,500, an increase of 4,100 from a year earlier. The number of employed residents dropped by 3,500 to 30,400.
Out of 62 counties throughout New York state, Cayuga County's unemployment rate ranked 42nd lowest. Tompkins County (10.1%) had the lowest while Niagara County (21.9%) was the highest.
Among counties, other than Tompkins, that neighbor Cayuga, Oswego (17.1%) had the highest rate, followed by Onondaga (16.1%), Seneca (15.2%), Wayne (14.3%) and Cortland (14.1%).
