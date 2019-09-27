For the first time since August 2017, the monthly jobless rate in Cayuga County has grown from the previous year.
Data from the state Department of Labor released this week put the county's August unemployment rate at 4.2%, up from 4.1% in the same month of 2018. The increase marks the first time in two years that the monthly rate hasn't been lower than or equal to the prior year's rate.
Cayuga County's rate matched the statewide rate, which was up from 4.0% in 2018. The national rate dropped from 3.9% to 3.8%. Those figures were not adjusted for seasonal fluctuations.
The number of unemployed county residents last month stayed flat at 1,500, but the number of employed residents dropped by 200 to 34,600.
The Cayuga County rate ranked 36th lowest out of 62 New York state counties, with Columbia and Hamilton counties (3.1%) tying for lowest and Bronx County (5.9%) reporting the highest.
In a separate report from the labor department earlier this month, data on employers within Cayuga County showed that the number of August nonfarm jobs filled dropped annually by 600 to 25,400. All of that decline came from private sector employers, which filled 19,600 positions.