Cayuga County names new employment and training director

With unemployment at historically high levels, the Cayuga County Legislature has filled a vacancy aimed at helping people return to the workforce.
The Legislature last month unanimously approved the promotion of Kelly King as the county's director of employment and training. The grant-funded position oversees the county's job training and workforce development programs, which are closely aligned with the state Department of Labor.
The post had been vacant since mid-February, before unemployment soared due to the coronavirus outbreak and associated economic shutdowns. Cayuga County's monthly jobless rates jumped from 5.1% in March to 15.3% in April, according to the state. In dropped to 10.6% in May and June, but the figure still represented all-time high levels for those months.
"I'm very excited we're filling this position," Legislator Tricia Kerr said before the vote during the July 28 Legislature meeting. "I think there's a real need in the community right now."
King has worked at the county agency for 17 years. The office, which is based at Cayuga Community College's Auburn campus, is permanently staffed with six full-time-equivalent employees, plus several more temporary positions in the summer months.
Legislator Keith Batman, who chairs the Legislature's Planning and Economic Development Committee, said King's experience in the department brings "stability and continuity," something he said is especially important during the pandemic. He also said she has been providing much of the day-to-day leadership in the department and has proven her abilities to run the department.
"The need for services will simply skyrocket," Batman said in an interview Wednesday. "It's critically important we be fully staffed."
King will be paid an annual salary of $64,000, which is covered fully by a federal grant. In fact, more than 90% of the office's staffing is supported by grants, Batman said.
King replaces Maureen Riester, who had been hired as the employment and training director in August 2019 after working for several years with the Cayuga Economic Development Agency. Riester replaced Ann Kubarek, who retired after several years at the helm.
