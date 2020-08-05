Cayuga County names new employment and training director

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With unemployment at historically high levels, the Cayuga County Legislature has filled a vacancy aimed at helping people return to the workforce.

The Legislature last month unanimously approved the promotion of Kelly King as the county's director of employment and training. The grant-funded position oversees the county's job training and workforce development programs, which are closely aligned with the state Department of Labor.

The post had been vacant since mid-February, before unemployment soared due to the coronavirus outbreak and associated economic shutdowns. Cayuga County's monthly jobless rates jumped from 5.1% in March to 15.3% in April, according to the state. In dropped to 10.6% in May and June, but the figure still represented all-time high levels for those months.

"I'm very excited we're filling this position," Legislator Tricia Kerr said before the vote during the July 28 Legislature meeting. "I think there's a real need in the community right now."

King has worked at the county agency for 17 years. The office, which is based at Cayuga Community College's Auburn campus, is permanently staffed with six full-time-equivalent employees, plus several more temporary positions in the summer months.