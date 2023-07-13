Housed in Auburn, the Cayuga County Office of Tourism was first opened in 1995 to inspire travelers from around the world to choose our little slice of paradise in the Finger Lakes as the site of their next adventure. Since our founding nearly 30 years ago, our office has served as a catalyst for the ongoing development of a dynamic, collaborative and innovative Cayuga County tourism industry. Though our work begins with the simple goal of increasing tourism and improving the visitor experience, its effects extend much farther. By stimulating economic growth, we play a role in sustaining and improving recreational and cultural opportunities in the county — ultimately bettering the quality of life for residents like you.

Who we are

Let me introduce your tourism office:

Board of directors: First and foremost, the office is led by a board of directors comprised of diverse voices from the various industries making up our county’s assets (restaurants, hotels, museums, breweries, parks and trails, etc.) and representing organizations throughout the wide geographic region of Cayuga County.

Executive director: I, Karen Kühl, oversee the organization, creating the strategic plan with the direction and support of the board of directors, and managing a team of dedicated individuals.

Director of marketing and sales: Claire Dunlap creates the organization’s marketing plan, oversees marketing campaigns and manages the groups and incentive travel initiatives.

Marketing assistant: Dawn Lubaszweski enacts marketing campaigns, handles online marketing tools like websites, podcasts, social media and blogs, and oversees the support of our tourism ambassadors.

Office manager: Dolores Jorgensen manages daily office operations, provides administrative support to the board of directors and the staff, and represents the organization in many in-person events.

Public relations manager: Our newest team member, Ash Murray oversees all communications (both internal and external) for the organization, and organizes media trips.

Our mission statement

The Cayuga County Convention & Visitors Bureau is Cayuga County’s tourism promotion agency. We increase tourism and related revenues through promotion and research-based targeted marketing, and we improve the visitor experience by providing data and training to local hospitality industry providers. We continuously work to increase tourism and improve the visitor experience, which in turn stimulates economic growth and sustains recreational and cultural opportunities in the county.

What we do

Let’s break down the mission and how it translates to the work we do:

Promotion: We design and develop marketing materials for promotion in both digital and print distributions. These include our newest tourism magazine designed to inspire travel in the county by finding and telling stories of the many unique places to see and things to do. We also oversee video and photo shoots where we show these stories in action, prioritizing the presence of local families and individuals who live in and love the county.

Research-based material: How we design our marketing materials and where we promote the county is based on research that identifies who is currently visiting us and where they are going, as well as who is not yet visiting us but is interested in what we have to offer.

Targeted marketing: We use research to create marketing personas (fictional profiles representing groups of people in a target audience) to better inform our campaigns. By understanding who our audience is, what they are reading and how they engage with media, we are able to promote more specific and targeted products by placing them in channels where people interested are most likely to receive them. This audience awareness increases the chances that our message will be received and understood.

Training local hospitality industry: We pass on the research and insights we’ve gained to the tourism businesses in Cayuga County through an infographic series called "Pro-Tips." Here, we use easy-to-absorb infographics to communicate how to best promote their businesses, how technology is changing and a myriad of other subjects.

Stimulate economic growth: In 2022, visitors spent $130 million in Cayuga County, which was distributed among lodging, food and beverage, retail and services, recreation and other industries. Annually, this tourism provides over 1,500 jobs, $528 in tax relief per county household, and over $16 million in state and local taxes. This is indeed positive economic impact for Cayuga County residents.

Sustain recreational and cultural opportunities in the county: The end result of visitors coming to our county is economic support to the small, family-owned businesses that make up the majority of our tourism partners, as well as the preservation of the assets that make Cayuga County a great place to live.

We want to hear from you

The residents of the destination are our No. 1 asset. Your love and respect for your community is what makes it a special place to visit and protect. We want to hear your opinion on the development of tourism in Cayuga County. Visit this link, or scan the QR code pictured with this column to take a short survey. Responses are anonymous and will assist us in evaluating our local resident sentiment, and to identify areas for future improvement.