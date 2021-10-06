Cayuga County promoting 'unplanned' fall tourism to area

Designed to address the uncertainty of travel and other challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic, the campaign encourages people to take a last-minute trip to Cayuga County to discover its award-winning breweries, dining options, outdoor scenery and activities, and fall adventures at orchards and farms in Auburn, Fair Haven, Aurora and elsewhere.

"Over the past 18 months, people have realized just how much there is to see and do right in their own backyards," said Karen Kuhl, executive director of the Cayuga County Office of Tourism, in a news release. "We've been truly inspired by the creative ways our local businesses have responded to the challenging times we're living in, and we hope to attract visitors from around the region to come explore all we have to offer. Fall is a wonderful time to hop on the road and go!"