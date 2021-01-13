Cayuga County sales tax revenue rebounds in fourth quarter

A strong final three months of 2020 helped Cayuga County and most of its municipalities turn around what had been decreasing sales tax revenues, but the city of Auburn was a notable exception.

Data on sales tax revenue distribution released this month by the Cayuga County Treasurer's Office showed Cayuga County received $23,971,320 in sales tax funds in 2020, an increase of 1.4% from 2019. Through the end of September of 2020, the county was experiencing a 5.3% drop, but the numbers in the final quarter reversed the trend.

The same story played out for the towns and villages within Cayuga County.

After being down 3.4% after three quarters, towns in the county finished the year with a 5.7% increase, receiving a total of $12,834,867. Villages, which had seen a 2.7% drop, ended the year with a 6.6% gain, or $1,767,574 in sales tax funds.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The city of Auburn also saw improvement in the final quarter, but not enough to prevent an annual decrease in funds received.

Auburn's 2020 sales tax funding of $9,368,877 was a 4.8% drop from 2019. At the end of September, though, Auburn's decrease was significantly larger at 8.8%.