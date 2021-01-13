Cayuga County sales tax revenue rebounds in fourth quarter

A strong final three months of 2020 helped Cayuga County and most of its municipalities turn around what had been decreasing sales tax revenues, but the city of Auburn was a notable exception.
Data on sales tax revenue distribution released this month by the Cayuga County Treasurer's Office showed Cayuga County received $23,971,320 in sales tax funds in 2020, an increase of 1.4% from 2019. Through the end of September of 2020, the county was experiencing a 5.3% drop, but the numbers in the final quarter reversed the trend.
The same story played out for the towns and villages within Cayuga County.
After being down 3.4% after three quarters, towns in the county finished the year with a 5.7% increase, receiving a total of $12,834,867. Villages, which had seen a 2.7% drop, ended the year with a 6.6% gain, or $1,767,574 in sales tax funds.
The city of Auburn also saw improvement in the final quarter, but not enough to prevent an annual decrease in funds received.
Auburn's 2020 sales tax funding of $9,368,877 was a 4.8% drop from 2019. At the end of September, though, Auburn's decrease was significantly larger at 8.8%.
After the state takes a cut of sales taxes collected, Cayuga County receives a portion of sales tax revenues on transactions throughout the county and shares the revenue with the towns and villages. The city of Auburn, through a preemption law it adopted many years ago, receives sales taxes based on transactions within its border.
Sales tax revenues are an important part of most municipalities' budget, typically the second-largest source of income behind property taxes.
The sales tax impact on local governments, along with cuts or freezes in aid from the financially struggling state government, is frequently cited by advocates for a new round of COVID-19 relief that would include state and local government aid.