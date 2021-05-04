Cayuga County tenants, landlords may qualify for COVID-19 financial assistance

Cayuga County is encouraging tenants and landlords to learn more about this opportunity, and a newly created resource page — cayugacounty.us/renthelp — will be updated as more details become available.

The Department of Social Services and community agencies are preparing to assist clients with eligibility questions, securing documentation, and completing the online application. Landlords with qualifying tenants are encouraged to discuss this program with them and help them apply when the time comes.

In the meantime, renters and landlords can sign up on the county website to receive automatic alerts about updates for this program by scrolling down to the Alert Center, selecting Coronavirus COVID-19 Updates, and selecting how you would like to receive the alert (text or email).

The Department of Social Services is encouraging people to review the frequently asked questions from the U.S. Department of Treasury regarding eligibility and other requirements. When New York-specific guidance becomes available, it will be posted on the county website.