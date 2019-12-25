The Cayuga County Office of Tourism is partnering with local businesses this winter to promote special hotel and brewery packages during the cold-weather months.
The promotion is being dubbed "hibercation." "The 'hibercation' is described as part hibernation, part vacation, and 100 percent good for the soul," the tourism office said in a press release. "The campaign ... entices locals and tourists alike to get out and hunker down with special hotel and brewery packages."
The promotion partners include Hilton Garden Inn in Auburn, Inns of Aurora, and the Springside Inn in Fleming, along with Prison City Pub & Brewery is featuring a Hibercation Beer Flight of winter warmers. Details of the specials they are offering can be found at hibercation.com. Hibercation will run from Jan. 15 to March 15.