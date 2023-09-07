Part of the mission of the Cayuga County Office of Tourism is to increase economic development through visitor spending. As much as this is true, we work to focus not only on visitor spending, but also on destination preservation. The balance of these two foci is what we call responsible tourism, and it’s what most of our office’s conversations surround. Responsible tourism — as defined by World Summit on Sustainable Development — is all about "making better places for people to live in and better places for people to visit."

But responsible tourism is more than just what we do here in our office. It’s also something that you do. While planning your vacations and spending time in the destinations you visit, the positive actions that you take are examples of responsible tourism. It’s the responsibility of the individual and how they engage during their visit, as well as the responsibility of tourism offices.

Here in the Cayuga County Office of Tourism, there are countless responsible and sustainable actions that we promote to visitors. Whether you’re traveling or just enjoying your own backyard, here are some of the key lessons that you should keep in mind:

Leave no trace: This motto is the basis behind an internationally recognized movement that provides education, skills, research and science to help people care for the outdoors. The seven principles of “leave no trace” are plan ahead and prepare, travel and camp on durable surfaces, dispose of waste properly, leave what you find, minimize campfire impact, respect wildlife and be considerate of others.

Shop local: Shopping at local and independently owned businesses has one of the greatest economic impacts you can make. Whether it's in your hometown or during your vacation, the economic impact generated by shopping local improves the communities we live in, visit and love.

Research: Take your travel research beyond Instagram and TikTok. Take the time to learn about the destinations you visit ahead of time, and maybe learn a thing or two about your hometown while you’re at it. With just a few minutes of research, you can discover what makes a destination unique, what historical significance a location holds, and what you can do while you’re there! Museums, parks, shows and more are just a few clicks away when you know where to look. This will help you better enjoy your time and be aware of the impact of your visit on the destination.

Think about where you spend your money: One thing I have taught my children is that we all have a superpower. And even though we can’t all be an Avenger, our financial decisions are powerful. These decisions have the power to influence products, businesses and even other consumers. If you have an opportunity to purchase from an individual business or an organization making a positive impact in its community, you should do so. Supporting responsible businesses is your superpower.

Disconnect from technology: If I were to ask you what one thing you can’t leave your house without, I can almost guarantee that you would say your phone. In today’s day and age, our phones are often an extension of our limbs, and we rely on them constantly. But when we’re traveling, sometimes they can get in the way. Traveling responsibly should include time away from our technology in order to truly appreciate the places we go and the unique individuals we surround ourselves with.

With these lessons in mind, you will be able not only to travel sustainably and responsibly, but also to enjoy your travels even more. Responsible tourism and slow tourism go hand in hand, and these principles allow us to rejuvenate ourselves. They allow us to have a positive impact on the communities we visit, and they provide us with once-in-a-lifetime experiences.

Next time you visit your local park, go visit your friends or relatives, go camping or plan a long-distance vacation — think about who you are, what you enjoy, and why you chose this place to visit. What inspired you to go there is part of what makes it a lovely place to live. So, while you’re living it up on vacation, be sure to treat your destination as kindly as you would your hometown. Let's be respectful of all places — near and far — by being responsible travelers and residents.